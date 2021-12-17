JOHN FREDRICK GORBY, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born November 18, 1929, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Walter James Sr., and Nettie Caroline Fuller Gorby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Jean Holderby Gorby; 10 siblings, Merrill Alfonso Gorby, Josephine Rosetta Gorby, Mary Louise Gorby Jones, Helen Marjorie Gorby Neff, James Arthur Gorby, Vesta Lillian Gorby Jones, Vester Pershing Gorby, Stephen Fuller Gorby, Walter Junior Gorby and Billy Lindberg Gorby. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from INCO Alloys.  John is survived by his loving wife, Dara Gorby; six children, Connie Gorby (Ronald Gale) Mays, Gwendolyn Sue Gorby, Daniel (Meghan) Sowards, Sierra (David) Massie, Sarah (Daron) Sowards and Rosie Mannon; five grandchildren, John Gorby Carpenter, Aria and Aliyah, and Savanna and Nick; one great-grandson, Jacob Ryan Carpenter; and brother-in-law Donzie Ray Goodson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Sierra Massie and Jackie Moss. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.   

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you