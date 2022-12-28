JOHN H. RUNYON, 70 of South Point, Ohio, passed away December 24, 2022, in King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born September 23, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Cliff Runyon and Charlotte Runyon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Runyon and Bob Runyon. John retired after 43 years from Jabo Supply Corp. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Diane Chapman Runyon; daughter Christy Runyon; son Scott (Jodi) Runyon; sister Mary Bloss; and six very special grandchildren, Cody Runyon, Haileigh Runyon, Hendrix Runyon, Jeffrey Sparks, Joel Sparks, and Jaleigh Sparks. Friends and family may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you