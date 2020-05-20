JOHN “JACK” WESLEY BAKER, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020. John was born on March 9, 1935, in Ranger, W.Va., to the late Roy and Rhoda McClellan Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one infant son, John, two brothers, Mark and Benjamin, and one infant great-granddaughter, Tianna. He is survived by his wife, Shelly Baker of Chesapeake, Ohio; two daughters, Donna Baker of Fredericksburg, Va., and Jacqueline Fulton (Larry) of Lavalette, W.Va.; one stepson, Jonathan Miller (Brandi) of Catlettsburg, Ky.; one stepdaughter, Jennifer McCubbin of Lake Wood, Calif.; eleven grandchildren, Jonathan, Cory (Victoria), Heather, Amber (Ralph), Tiffany, Caitlin and Emma, Izzy, Maddy, Ame and Gabe; eleven great-grandchildren, Arleigh, Jayden, Alannah, Laekyn, Tanner, Greyson, Averie, Camille, Grant, Mason, Hazel; siblings, Lou (Don) McComas of Milton, W.Va., Rose (Jim) Leonard of Troutman, N.C., Thomas (Frances) Baker of Palm Coast, Fla., Betty Waldon of Wayne, W.Va., Mildred (Vernon) Facemeyer of Apple Grove, W.Va., Linda Hester of Lumberton, N.C., Perry (Treva) Baker of Milton, W.Va., Kay (Bill) Wooldridge of Gallipolis, Ohio, Rocky Baker of Lavalette, W.Va., Rusty (Belinda) Baker of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Buster Baker of Barboursville, W.Va.; and many special nieces and nephews. John was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was also a veteran and served in the Navy for six years. He will be missed and forever loved by many. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Mike Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Bowen Cemetery, Bowen, WV. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
