JOHN JAMES COMPLIMENT, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Patricia Laber Compliment, died April 25 in Harbor Health Care of Ironton. He retired from Armco Steel and was the caretaker of Calvary Cemetery until he was 88 years old. Rite of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. April 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Ironton, with graveside services at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 28 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Athletics Association. 

