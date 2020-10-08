Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN JAY JUSTICE JR., 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Edna Justice, died Oct. 6 in Emogene Dolin Junes Hospice House. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. 

