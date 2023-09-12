The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JOHN JOSEPH ROACH, 68, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Debra Vance Roach, died Sept. 9 at home. He operated Roach Hearing Aid Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. Military Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Missions Outreach, Inc., 3748 OH-7, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.wallaceffh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you