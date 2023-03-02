JOHN LELAND LAWSON, 67 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. John was born June 14, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Gilbert Lawson and Mary Pemberton Arbaugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John David Lawson, and his grandmother who helped raise him, Ceolia Pemberton. John worked at FW Means-Coyne Textile for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Kay Kipp Lawson; his daughter, Angela Kay (Jason) LeMaster; three grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, and Maddox; and lifelong friends Barbara Alltop, Jimmy, and Debra Alltop, Randy and Angie Pridemore and Gary Laslo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Promedica Hospice and Dr. David Apgar for helping John and the family in his final days. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

