JOHN LELAND LAWSON, 67 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. John was born June 14, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late John Gilbert Lawson and Mary Pemberton Arbaugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John David Lawson, and his grandmother who helped raise him, Ceolia Pemberton. John worked at FW Means-Coyne Textile for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Kay Kipp Lawson; his daughter, Angela Kay (Jason) LeMaster; three grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, and Maddox; and lifelong friends Barbara Alltop, Jimmy, and Debra Alltop, Randy and Angie Pridemore and Gary Laslo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Promedica Hospice and Dr. David Apgar for helping John and the family in his final days. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday before the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: How do I say good-bye?
- Ball returns to Huntington Museum of Art
- WV businesswomen see company gain national recognition
- January indictments in Cabell County released
- Robert (Butch Porter) Clay
- Cabell sheriff gives update on dash, body cams initiative
- WV trooper faces domestic battery, strangulation charges
- Lovely a good-looking player for South Point
- Bradrick Taylor Artrip
- Boys basketball sectional finals: With game on the line, Pointers beat Portsmouth
Collections
- Photos: At Last! The Return of the Museum Ball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Wayne vs. Scott, girls basketball
- Photos: Wayne girls defeat Lincoln County for Sectional Championship
- Photos: Boys basketball sectional final, Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York
- Photos: America's Best Restaurants visits Savannah's Bistro
- Photos: City of Huntington conducts swearing-in ceremony for police chief Phil Watkins
- Photos: Girls basketball sectional final, Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Wayne advances to state tournament with 53-27 win over Winfield
- Photos: Guyandotte Neighborhood Association packages PPE for first responders