JOHN M. STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Mr. Stewart was born August 31, 1934, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, a son to the late Oscar Stewart and Elsie Howerton Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Frances Hurn Stewart, whom he married July 30, 1955. Mr. Stewart attended Catlettsburg Schools and retired as a millwright from the Dayton Malleable. John was a lifetime musician, and his greatest passion outside his family was his love for music. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Alexandra Smith. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, John (Melissa) Stewart Jr. of South Point, Ohio; daughters, Viki (Roy) Smith of Milton, West Virginia, and Cathi Stewart of South Point, Ohio; two grandsons, Terry Danielson of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Parker Smith of Bluefield, West Virginia; a granddaughter, Ellie Stewart of South Point, Ohio. There will be a Catholic Mass at noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 South 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Father Huffman officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio. To offer the Stewart family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

