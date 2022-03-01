JOHN M. STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Frances Hurn Stewart, died Feb. 25 in Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He retired as a millwright from Dayton Malleable. There will be a Catholic Mass at noon March 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
