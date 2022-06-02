JOHN MERRILL HOLDERBY, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Emanuel Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. He was born May 16, 1950, at Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late John Merritt Holderby and Ida Marcum White. Merrill "Bunt" retired as an electrician with CSX and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. Not only was he a hero to his country, he was also a hero to his family who he instilled his values in so his legacy would continue for generations to come. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, William Ed White. Merrill leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Bonnie Hundley Holderby of Proctorville, Ohio; one daughter, Tiffany Spring Holderby of Culloden, W.Va.; one son, Anthony Merrill Holderby of Proctorville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Alicia Rena Spotloe, Madisyn Dare Holderby and Anthony Matthew Holderby; two sisters, Geneva Joyce Farley of Marietta, Ohio and Ethel Marie Vance of Mineral Wells, W.Va.; and several additional family and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Season 20 winner Noah Thompson discusses ‘American Idol’ experience, what’s next
- QB Henry Colombi eager for first and final season with Marshall
- Clark Edsel Rollyson
- Woman killed in Huntington shooting
- Spring Valley High School student charged, accused of sexual assault
- Cabell Midland graduates ready for future
- Drug, theft charges included among Lawrence County indictments
- Dragons score remarkable four-sport feat
- Spring Valley High School is home for Class of 2022
- Beech Fork State Park releases activity schedule for this summer
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley High School's 25th annual commencement
- Photos: Huntington High School's 26th annual commencement
- Photos: Wayne High School's 97th annual commencement
- Photos: 28th Commencement of Cabell Midland High School
- Photos: Heritage Farm's new Mountain Rim Bike Park
- Photos: Fairland High School's 73rd annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Brewgrass Festival 2022
- Photos: 154th Ironton Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: South Point High School 2022 Commencement
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe Graduation