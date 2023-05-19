JOHN OWEN MAYBERRY, 50 of Washington D.C., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 15 in Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 687, Proctorville, OH 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

