JOHN PATRICK LABER, 70, of Ironton, husband of Beth Howe Laber, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an electrician for CSX Transportation and a retired physical therapy assistant. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Rosary at 8:30 p.m. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you