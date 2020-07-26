Essential reporting in volatile times.

JOHN R. NICHOLS JR., 87, of Sebastian, Fla., passed away June 23, 2020. He was born May 30, 1933, in Chesapeake, Ohio, and was a son of the late John Nichols Sr. and Irene McCoy. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda A. Nichols. He was a US Army veteran that served in the Korean War, a retired truck driver and a member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Delores Simmons “Sis;” brother-in-law, Hubert Thompson; and son-in-law, Russell H. Spurlock. He is survived by his four daughters, Candace Spurlock, Tammy Barnett, Cindy Fruda (Bob) and Kelly Nichols, and two stepchildren, Billie Moody and Steven Wilson; his brother, Leonard Nichols (Jean); and sister, Mary Thompson; six grandchildren, Tara Tomblin (Brian), Shaun Spurlock (Emily), Philip Barnett, Nathan Barnett, Dakota Nichols and Joanna Fruda; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. At his request, there will be no services.

