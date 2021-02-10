JOHN ROBERT JOHNSON, 92, of Tempe, Ariz., formerly of Ironton, widower of Janet Gullion Johnson and Leah Waller Johnson, died Jan. 8 in Friendship Nursing Home, Tempe. He was a retired supervisor for Dow Chemical Corporation. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be one hour before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com

