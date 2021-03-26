JOHN THOMAS CLARE, 77, of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Marilou Clare, died March 22 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Marathon Petroleum. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home; procession will leave at 1 p.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

