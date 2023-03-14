JOHN W. MILHOAN, 84 of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. John was an educator at Gallia Academy High School from 1961-1991 where he taught Geography, American History, and coached golf, tennis and basketball. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts from Marshall University. While at Marshall, John excelled in basketball and was inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986. He is survived by his wife Jane Simms Milhoan and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for John will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church in Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Grace United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to the Gallia County Animal Shelter, 186 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or to the Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com.
