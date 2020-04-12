JOHN WILLIAM FERGUSON, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Deborah Ferguson, died April 9 at Richland Hospital. Private family services will be held Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
