JOHN WILLIAM BLAKE JR. 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an appliance repairman. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. July 6 at the Rome Cemetery Mausoleum. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
