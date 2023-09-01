JOHNDA LEE EVERHART, 77 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, mother of Lisa Adkins of Kitts Hill, died Aug. 30 at home. She worked in the Rock Hill School System. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Burial following in Mamre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mamre Baptist Church, P.O. Box 110, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
