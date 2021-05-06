JOHNIE SAMUEL HAYSLIP JR., 47, of South Point, Ohio, son of John Samuel and Lynda Barker Hayslip, died May 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 10 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Victories, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you