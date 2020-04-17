JOHNNIE “BUDDY” SALMONS JR., 81, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 2, 1938, in Chesapeake, Ohio, son of the late Johnny and Mildred Benson Salmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and David Salmons. He is survived by his wife Joan “Kitty” Davis Salmons; son Clyde Anthony (Jackie) Salmons of Huntington, W.Va.;  three grandchildren Tonya, Samuel and Brenda; one sister, Alma Lou Stickler of Hamlin, W.Va.; two brothers, Eddie Salmons of Proctorville, Ohio, and Harry Salmons of Kitts Hill, Ohio; and a special friend, Gene Bonecutter. Private family graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, by Rev. Eddie Salmons. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

