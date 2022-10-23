Johnnie David Freeman
JOHNNIE DAVID FREEMAN, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022 at his home. He was born February 27, 1942, the son of the late Everett and Juanita Freeman. Johnnie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie (Thompson) Freeman. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son and daughter in law, Heath and Kellie Freeman of Proctorville, Ohio; one granddaughter, Meredith Taylor; one great grandson, John Taylor; one sister, Sharon Soma; one brother, Ted Freeman both of Columbus, Ohio; along with several other nieces and nephews. Johnnie was a retired home builder and restored classic cars. He always loved working on his '57 Chevys. There will be a Graveside service held at 1:45 p.m. on Monday October 24, 2022 at Linnville Cemetery in Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

