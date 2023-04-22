JOHNNIE RAY STAPLETON JR., 33 of Ironton, son of Johnnie ray Stapleton and Deanna Suttles Jenkins, died April 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

