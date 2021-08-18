JOHNNY EARNEST GRAY, 74, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Ironton. The Morgantown, W.Va., native was born October 20, 1946, a son of the late Paul Gray and Lucille LeFevers Lawson. Mr. Gray was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired carpenter for the VA Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Johnny enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, traveling, listening to ’50s music, riding motorcycles and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Mumy and Sharon Thompson, and three brothers, Bill, Joe and Bob Gray. He is survived by his wife, Rita Gue Gray, whom he married September 30, 1972; three children, Paula Gray of Jasper, Ga., Tony “Philip” and Joni Gray of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and Amanda “Windy” and Blaine Voiers of Ironton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Teresia (Gerald) Marshall, Marian (Eddie) Lawson, Elaine (Donald) Lipscomb and Betty (John) Kisner, all of Morgantown, W.Va.; two brothers, Don (Percy) Gray and Jr. Paul (Barb) Gray, both of Morgantown, W.Va.; one sister-in-law, Rosalee Gray of Fairmont, W.Va. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, with Pastor Delbert Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by the Ironton VFW Post No. 8850. Friends may call Wednesday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- TYLER SCOTT COYLE
- Cabell Commission approves letter of intent to sell Robert Newlon Airport property
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating after woman’s body found in Southside
- Police roundup: Man charged after pursuit leads police to find $70K, drugs
- Census shows drop in Huntington population
- BIRD DOG ROSS
- Herd’s execution not enough for Huff
- Huntington retail businesses, restaurants could see B&O tax gone for good
- ‘Pretty boy’ one of area’s better receivers
- Lawsuit: Jack Whittaker's ex-wife alleges Greenbrier delegate duped her out of fortune
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes
- Photos: Rails and Ales
- Photos: Freshman move-in at Marshall
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament
- Photos: Spring Valley Marching Band practice
- Photos: The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Marching Thunder Band Camp
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer practice