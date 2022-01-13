JOHNNY MACK MARSH, age 84, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away January 8, 2022, surrounded by family at his home in Ringgold, Ga. He was born May 22, 1937, to George and Jessie Marsh in Proctorville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Freddy Marsh, and his sister, Betty Lewis, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio; and his wife, Judith Marsh of Ringgold, Ga., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio. Johnny is survived by two daughters, Deborah Rose (Lou Estevez) and Kara Henderson of Ringgold, Ga., and his son, Johnny (Misty) Marsh of Washington, Ind.; grandchildren, Jason (Vanora) Burns of Chattanooga, Tenn., Shauna (Steven) Graham of Franklin, Tenn., Grace Dykstra (Mike Pettengill) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Alec (Kobi) Rose of Ooltewah, Tenn., Chad (Gena) Henderson of Chesapeake, Ohio, Amanda (John) Stumbo of Lexington, Ky., Alaina Marsh of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Allison Bruce of Elnora, Ind., Brittney (Jordan) Naylor of Vincennes, Ind., Mason Owens of Vincennes, Ind., and Gunner Bruce of Washington, Ind.; plus 14 great-grandchildren and his many nephews and nieces. There will be a visitation Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with a celebration of life service to begin at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

