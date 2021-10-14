JONATHAN DAVID LUCAS, 42, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Loretta Lucas, died Oct. 11 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.
