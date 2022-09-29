JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Rey Beach, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, entered into his Heavenly Father's presence on September 23, 2022.
Jonathan was born to Joe and Phyllis Thacker on November 14, 1973, and was a graduate of Chesapeake High School in 1992.
Jonathan has three incredible children, Nathanial, J.D., Marissa, who are loved by their family, friends, and their community. He had three siblings, Nikki, Joey, Timothy.
During this difficult time our family finds hope in the words of our Savior in John 11:25 "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die…"
A time of fellowship with the family will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, September 30 at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.
