JOSEPH ALBERT REINHARDT, 80 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Sandra Reinhardt, died April 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on April 17 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Private burial will follow. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hometown Love, 93 County Road 104, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
