JOSEPH ALBERT REINHARDT, 80 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Sandra Reinhardt, died April 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on April 17 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Private burial will follow. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hometown Love, 93 County Road 104, Chesapeake, OH 45619. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you