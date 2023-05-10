JOSEPH DOUGLAS STEWART of Ironton, husband of Ruth Ann Pinson Stewart, died May 6 in Harbor Health Nursing Center. He retired from Honeywell. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Sugar Creek Christian Academy, 4824 State Route 141, Ironton, Ohio 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

