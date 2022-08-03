JOSEPH LAWRENCE BAKER, 76, of Ironton, husband of Karen Cornelius Baker, died July 30 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked for the United States Postal Service. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 24 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity.
