JOSHUA DAVID MAYNARD, 22, of South Point, Ohio, son of Stephanie and Ronald Kawlski, died April 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.slackandwallace.com.

