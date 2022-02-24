JOYCE ANN BAISE FERGUSON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, lost her battle with liver and lung cancer on Thursday evening, February 17, 2022, at home, with both daughters by her side. She was born on January 5, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Gertie Mae Nicely Baise. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Billy Joe, James Henry, Jerry Dan (her twin), Theodore “Junior,” Roy Lee, Norman “Bo” and Andy Allen; sisters, Betty Sue and Gloria Jean Baise. She is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Paul) Goble of Columbus, Ohio, Angie (David) Hesson of Barboursville, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Paul Jr. (Samantha) of Columbus, Ohio, Kayla (Jesse) Dunaway of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Nathan Goble of Columbus, Ohio, Alychia Ferguson of Huntington, W.Va., Justin Ferguson of Georgia, Cerrinnia Hesson, Elizabeth Hesson and Michael Hesson, all of Barboursville, W.Va.; five great-grandchildren, Finn Goble of Columbus, Ohio, Patience, Ella, Cooper Gibson and Willow Taylor, all of Huntington, W.Va.; two sisters, Phyllis (Don) Wheeler and Loretta Millard; three brothers, Gary “Gabby” (Rosanne), Carl “Bernard” and Doug Baise; numerous nieces and nephews; one special friend that she loved and traveled with, Maggie White-Williams. The pallbearers are Paul Goble, Paul Goble Jr., Nathan Goble, Jesse Dunaway and Justin Ferguson. There will be visitation on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, February 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory by Pastor Billy Markins and songs performed by Bobby Markins. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, 12300 State Route 243, Getaway, OH 45619. The family would like to send a special thank you to Ashland Community Hospice for their help and guidance through this time of need. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

