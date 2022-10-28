JOYCE ANN KNIGHT, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Emogene Dolin Hospice House after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and cancer. Joyce was surrounded by loved ones during her final days at Hospice House. Joyce was born October 24, 1943, to Ann Broughton and Lew Knight, who preceded her in death. She received her diploma from St. Mary's School of Nursing. Her nursing career focused on Intensive Care at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. She enjoyed sharing her expertise as an instructor at Buckeye Hills Career Center for the LPN program and then culminated her career as the Infection Control Nurse at Holzer Medical Center retiring in 1991. Joyce will be remembered for her remarkable generosity and love of animals. Joyce is survived by Priscilla Ferguson, lifelong friend and companion. She will be fondly remembered by Donna Ferguson Owens and Mac and Susie McDonald. Services will be arranged by Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio. Interment at Rome-Proctorville Cemetery. Viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 with services following at 2 p.m. The family would like to express their special thanks to Ritchie and Brian Belcher, Sally Waller, Debbie Ward, and Shay Eagle for their critical support and offer special acknowledgement to staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their tender care and support. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
