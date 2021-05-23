JOYCE ANN MCCOMAS JOHNSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born on May 5, 1941, in Scottown, Ohio, to the late Carlton and Lucy Wade Ellis. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Edith Wade; son, Sgt. Larry J. McComas; and great-granddaughter, Lauren Michelle Plybon. She was a loving and devoted mom to her five children, Angela Frye, Lyle McComas, Kevin McComas, Sona Staten and Joni (Chris) Kimball. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Billie Burks, Adam Plybon, Candace McComas, Tyler McComas, Skylar Kimball and Sophie Kimball; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Constance Stephens, Gary Ellis, Bonna Bates, John Ellis, Trudy Annese, Phillip Ellis, Jerry Ellis; and her beloved fur baby, “Sweet Pea.” Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Gary Eugene Ellis officiating. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you