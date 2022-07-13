JOYCE ANN WEBB KINGERY, 85, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Gary Kingery, died July 10. She was a retired Rock Hill Schools teacher. Funeral service will be at noon July 16 at Central Christian Church, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, 45638 and/or Friends of Greenup Paws, PO Box 258, South Shore, KY 41175.

