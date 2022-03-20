JOYCE DAY HARMON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Joyce was born January 6, 1945, in Huntington, to the late Elgia “Jim” and Maxine “Der” Dennison Day. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Frank Harmon; two daughters, Pam (Tim) Shafer of Proctorville, Ohio, and Tracy (Jeff) Price of Taylorsville, N.C.; one grandson, Brandon (Adi) Shafer of Culloden; one brother, Larry (Melanie) Day; and her cousin, Treva Hamlin, that she thought of as her little sister. Joyce is also survived by her cat, Shadow. She was a member of The Greasy Ridge Church of Christ, Chesapeake, Ohio. Joyce graduated from Chesapeake High School. Her hobbies included reading and NASCAR. At her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, for their assistance at this difficult time. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you