JOYCE ELIZABETH MARTIN, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord at her daughter’s home Wednesday, October 27, 2021. She was born December 3, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Charles and Emma Kazee Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Martin; and half-brother, Norman Arthur. She retired from Fairland Board of Education and Collins Career Technical Center Board of Education. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Dawn Wooten, and two grandsons, Ronald Wooten and Ryan Paul Wooten, all of Proctorville, Ohio; a great-grandson, Preston Kane Wooten; and many special friends. She was a member of Guyandotte Church of Christ. She enjoyed attending the Daytona 500 every year with her family. Private burial will take place in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

