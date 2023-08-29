JOYCE HAYES CLEVELAND, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House surrounded by her family. Services will be conducted Wednesday, August 30 at noon at Chapman's Mortuary with burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Ministers Alan Cole and Chris Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Joyce was born November 29, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband of many years, James Orville "Jim" Cleveland, her parents, Harry E. and Thelma Nance Hayes, and her sister, Delores "Toodle" Foose. Survivors include her two children and their spouses, Kevin and Teresa Cleveland of Huntington, W.Va., and Melanie and John Moore of Hong Kong, China; four grandchildren, Jamie (Tim) George of Huntington, W.Va., Neal Cleveland of Huntington, W.Va., Evelyn Moore of Berkeley, Calif., Genevieve Moore of Ithaca, N.Y.; one great-granddaughter, Emma Dunlap of Huntington, W.Va.; two brothers-in-law, John Cleveland and Francis Foose; and many nieces, nephews and friends fortunate enough to know her. Joyce was a graduate of Vinson High School. She and her husband Jim retired from Nationwide Insurance in 1996 and moved to Gulf Shores, Ala. After a short time, they began volunteering for the National Sojourners Association traveling all over the country providing their services. They also spent several years volunteering for Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga, Ala. Following her husband's death, she worked at General Building Supply until 2019 when she retired a second time. Joyce was a faithful member of 26th Street Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and helped any way she could. She was also a member of several quilt clubs in the area and had one quilt win a blue ribbon at the Wayne County Fair. Joyce was an exceptional cook and baker who loved sharing her treats with friends and family. The family would like to thank the staff of Wyngate at Rivers Edge for the exceptional care and compassion they showed Joyce over the last year. If desired, donations can be made in Joyce's honor to Hospice of Huntington or 26th Street Church of Christ.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- McDonald's off 29th Street exit in Huntington being rebuilt
- Spotted lanternflies make their way further into West Virginia
- Marshall officials pleased with improvements in recruitment, enrollment and retention
- Greater Huntington Hall of Fame to induct 5 new members for 2023
- Nicole Kidman, Soledad O’Brien to visit Huntington for Women Warriors Summit organized by Alys Smith
- DNR agreed to pay $4.3M for property for new Summersville Lake State Park
- Inaugural Taco Fest draws big crowds to Huntington
- Mystery Hole celebrates 50 years of mystifying visitors
- Wayne National Forest proposes changing name to Buckeye National Forest
- Six Junior Captains selected for Marshall football
Collections
- Photos: High school football, Huntington High defeats Spring Valley 42-7
- Photos: Standing Out In Our Field 2023
- Photos: Dutch Miller XC Invite
- Photos: Students return to classes at Marshall University
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland faces off with George Washington
- Photos: Wayne tops Tolsia, 41-0
- Photos: Taco Fest at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Ceremonial Bill Signing allocating $45 million to Marshall
- Photos: 2023 Fly In Festival, Friday
- Photos: State of the Valley