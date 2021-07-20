JOYCE HOPE MAYNARD, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home. She was born on December 11, 1949, in Huntington, to the late Cecil and Marceline Sheppard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Maynard; daughter, Kerri Maynard; brothers, Cecil and Dewey Sheppard; and brother-in-law, Ray Broughton. She is survived by one son, John (Ginny) Maynard; three grandchildren: Bryce Maynard, Gray Taylor, and Byrnn Taylor; two stepsons, James and Charles Maynard; sister, Mary Broughton; brother, Ernie (Faye) Sheppard; sister-in-law, Judy Sheppard; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Rose of Sharon Church, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

