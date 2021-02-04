JOYCE K. BOGGS, 74, of Ironton, wife of Jerry R. Boggs, died Feb. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from the Pathology Department at the VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required. www.slackandwallace.com.

