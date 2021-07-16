JOYCE KAY ADAMS STAKER, 70, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, wife of Norman E. Staker, died July 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired loan processor for American Savings Bank, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon July 17 at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, Wheelersburg, Ohio; burial following in St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Powellsville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 12138 Gallia Pike Road, Wheelersburg, OH 45694. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you