Service for JOYCE W. HARVEY of South Point, Ohio, widow of William James Harvey, will be 11 a.m. April 20 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.wallaceffh.com.

