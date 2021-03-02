JUAN MARICHAL McCABE, 53, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Judy Payne of Gallipolis, died Feb. 28 at home. He was employed by the State of WV Department of Juvenile Services as director of juvenile day reporting in Mason, W.Va., and coached track and field at the University of Rio Grande and Gallia Academy. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 3 at Willis Funeral Home; burial following in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Social distancing and face masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

