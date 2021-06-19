JUANITA ANN UNRUE BONNETTE, 91, of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton, Ohio. Juanita was born April 22, 1930, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late George H. and Jennie Selbee Unrue. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul Ray Bonnette, whom she married April 17, 1949. Juanita was a graduate of Dawson Bryant Schools. In her early years, she sang with local big bands and had a beautiful voice. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by five sisters, Eleanor Kelley, Wilma Harmon, Charlotte French, Daphna Myers and Loretta Imes; a brother, George Unrue. She is survived by son, Mark (Sallie) Bonnette of Ashland, Kentucky; daughter, Jill (Dale) Morris of Coal Grove, Ohio; three grandsons, Chris (Kim) Spence of Ashland, Kentucky, Alex Bonnette of Barboursville, West Virginia, and Levi Morris of Coal Grove, Ohio; three granddaughters, McKenna (Justin) Hopkins of Denver, Colorado, Rachel Helfenstine of Bright, Indiana, and Tracy (Tony) Howard of Lloyd, Kentucky; three great-grandsons, Hayes Hopkins of Denver, Colorado, Brandon Zimmerman of Mainville, Ohio, and Blake Howard of Lloyd, Kentucky; two great-granddaughters, Violet Hopkins of Denver, Colorado, and Haley Howard of Lloyd, Kentucky; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 North 6th Street, Ironton. To offer condolences to the Bonnette family, please visit our website at www.tracybrammerfh.com.
