JUANITA MARIE DILLON, 85, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Joe Dillon, died May 6 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. May 12 at Mamre Cemetery. Procession lines up at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, and leaves at 12:45 p.m. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

