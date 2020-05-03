JUDITH KAY WILSON, 81, of Ironton, widow of Ronald “Pete” Wilson, died May 1 at home. She was a retired home health nurse at Lawrence County General Hospital. Graveside service will be noon May 5, Sugar Creek Cemetery, 94 County Road 44 South, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. May 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

