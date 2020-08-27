Essential reporting in volatile times.

JUDY BYRD BEVANS, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Allan Bevans, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be noon Aug. 29 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

