JUDY GAIL WHITE, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born June 24, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry White, and a brother, Danny White. Judy is survived by her mother, Betty White; three sisters, Donna (Bob) Williams, Trish (Aaron) Simpson and Brenda (Ron) Mattox; one brother, Tim White; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved her family and always put them above herself. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

