JULIA AGUAYO HORNER, 87, of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, widow of Clarence A. Horner, died April 27. She retired from Bellefonte Hospital where she was a Monitor Tech. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 3 at the Ohio Furnace Enterprise Baptist Church. Burial will be in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

