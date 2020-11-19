JULIAN WAYNE MITCHELL, 97, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Geraldine Mitchell, died Nov. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
